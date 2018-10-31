Tupelo-Lee Humane Society opens new, larger animal shelter
TUPELO, Miss. - A new animal shelter has opened in Mississippi after 13 years of planning.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the new home of the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society opened Tuesday. It is nearly three times larger than the building it is replacing.
The local Humane Society president, J.S. Quimby, says it can hold more than 450 animals at maximum capacity. Quimby says about 7,000 animals are brought into the shelter each year.
The new facility has a controlled heating and cooling system to help minimize the spread of diseases. It has a family-friendly space for adoptions and a clinic for animals to be spayed or neutered.
Director Rachel Allred says most animals should be moved from the old shelter to the new one by the end of the week.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Man charged in death of a 3 year old girl
- Supply shortages plague Canada's new cannabis marketplace
- Rare drop in NRA election spending as gun-limit groups rise
- Spokesman: Texas Rep. O'Rourke got threats from bomb suspect