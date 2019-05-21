Twelve year old sexually battered, Ridgeland man sentenced to twenty

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Valentin Ariosto Alfonso-Arguello

MADISON COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Valentin Ariosto Alfonso-Arguello approached a 12-year-old girl at a Ridgeland restaurant to get her name and number. That set off a series of events landing him jail to serve twelve years of a twenty-year sentence.

According to the child's mother, after leaving the restaurant she awoke in the early morning hours to find a light on and her daughter's room empty. She opened the front door to see the child coming to the door as a truck sped away.

Later, the girl told her father that Alfonso-Arguello was already en route to the house when she received his first text saying he wanted to see her. Court testimony reveals she talked to the suspect in his truck but said no when he made advances and then forced himself on her.

An interview with the Children's Advocacy Center was consistent with statements made to her parents and nurses at the hospital after the incident.

District Attorney John Bramlett says, unfortunately, it's not unusual for older men to try and coerce young girls.

The D.A.'s office released a statement.

“The Madison County Sheriff’s office did an outstanding job of investigating this crime and building a case against a person whose only mission that early morning was evil and sick. Working together, we have made our neighborhoods a little safer with Alfonso-Arguello now in prison.”

Alfonso-Arguello will be required to register as a sex offender and will serve five years supervised probation. Any violation may result in deportation.