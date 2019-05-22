Twenty five percent of Mississippi third-graders failed state reading test Video Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Twenty-five percent of Mississippi's third-graders failed a tougher reading test on their first try

leaving questions on whether they will be able to get promoted to the fourth grade.

The Mississippi Department of Education released the results showing just less than 75 percent of third-graders met the benchmark.

Mississippi is one of 16 states that mandates third-grade students pass a reading score threshold or they are forced to repeat the grade level.

Last week, students who flunked had a second chance to pass the test. The new results have not been returned as of yet.

Those third graders who were unable to pass the makeup test will get a chance for a third and final chance in the summer.

M.D.E. officials predicted passing rates would drop from last year's 93.8%.

The Chickasaw County School District has the top share of passing third-graders at 94 percent.

Yazoo City was lowest at 32 percent.

Some third graders who did not pass the test may be eligible to be promoted under the 'good cause' exemptions.

Governor Phil Bryant released a statement saying, "We should have the highest standards for our children. We should be proud of the children who passed, but also recognize that we have some more work to do. making sure children can read before being socially promoted is critical."

