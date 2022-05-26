RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Renaissance at Colony Park and sponsors will host Twilight Concerts at Renaissance on Saturday, July 9.

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m., and the concert will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Twilight Concerts at Renaissance is a series of outdoor live music shows held on the east Concert Green at Renaissance at Colony Park. This year, The J & The Causeways, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, and JJ Grey & Mofro will be performing.

Tickets will be sold in pods of four, six or eight person configurations. Tickets are on sale between $45 and $75.

Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating or accommodate themselves to the table and chairs presented at the event.

No outside food and beverages are permitted. Local restaurants and caterers will be on site for attendees to purchase food and beverages.