MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Twin brothers are trekking their way across America and U.S. territories to shed light on the mistreatment of children in the foster care system.

Davon and Tavon Woods are fraternal twins who quit their jobs to make it their full-time mission to raise awareness about the mistreatment of kids in the foster care system.

They shared their life experience of alleged abuse after being taken from their birth mother. The twins said they are committed to walking 20 miles in each state from designated locations to state capitol buildings.

“Oftentimes, a lot of kids in foster care, they feel as though that nobody’s willing to walk the extra mile. So, a lot of people be like, they want to hear about why you are walking. It’s because it’s not just the walk, but it’s to show these kids that we care, and now we willing to go the extra mile,” said Davon Woods, with Foster Kids Matter Walk Around the World.

As of Tuesday, January 24, the pair have walked through 13 states and Guam. On Wednesday, they will travel to Montgomery, Alabama.