JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department has identified two people for the incident on Tuesday involving a stolen vehicle with a child inside.

Fourteen-year-old Jeremiah Crawford and 14-year-old Ladarious Terrell are both charged as adults with carjacking, kidnapping, and felony credit card fraud.

— Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) September 11, 2019

The two of them carjacked a Nissan Sentra from the 900 block of Blair Street.