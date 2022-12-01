PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – While Pike County deputies continue to search for a 19-year-old who escaped custody, investigators arrested two people in connection to the case.

On November 29, deputies arrested 19-year-old Xavier Ramos on Avenue E in McComb. He was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony with intent to aid an inmate with escape or to avoid arrest.

Investigators said 27-year-old Fransheka Mark, of McComb, was arrested the same day. She was also charged with accessory after the fact of a felony with intent to aid an inmate with escape or to avoid arrest.

Their bonds were each set at $40,000. They were being held at the Pike County Jail.

Xavier Ramos (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Fransheka Mark (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Javier Kidd (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they are searching for 19-year-old Javier Kidd. They said he jumped out of a Pike County Sheriff’s Office transport van. The incident happened on November 28 at the intersection of 24th Street and LaBranch Street in McComb.

Anyone with information on Kidd’s whereabouts can contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.