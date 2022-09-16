JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes Robertson Road.

Officers arrived to find Jaymarcus Coleman, 28, and Demetria Henry, 40, with wire cutters allegedly committing the crime.

Hearn said a receipt in Coleman’s car showed a sale for copper wire this month. Both suspects were given a $5,000 bond.

Jaymarcus Coleman (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Demetria Henry (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

AT&T officials said neighbors in the area will be without service until repairs are made.