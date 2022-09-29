JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police arrested two men for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Northside Drive on Tuesday.

The vehicle, a gray Dodge Charger, was reported stolen on September 27 from 787 East Northside Drive after the victim noticed her car keys missing from her purse.

Police said Fermonte Cotton, 21, and Qadar Henderson, 23, were arrested on Wednesday, September 28 on North State Street.

Cotton and Henderson appeared before a judge in Jackson Municipal Court for their initial appearances on September 28. Both received a $5,000 bond.