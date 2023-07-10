PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man and a woman, who allegedly stole a vehicle from a used car dealer.

Investigators said Lauren Humphreys-Westmoreland and an unidentified man went into Dooley’s Auto Sales on Highway 98 East in McComb around 1:00 p.m. on July 7, 2023. They wanted to test drive a black 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV.

Around 4:00 p.m. the same day, the business notified the Pike County Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle had not been returned. The SUV had a Dooley’s Auto Sales tag at the time of the theft.

Investigators said the SUV has been entered stolen and warrants have been issued for Humphreys-Westmoreland.

Lauren Humphreys-Westmoreland (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Unidentified man (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information can contact Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.