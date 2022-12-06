NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two inmates have been accused of setting a mattress on fire inside the Adams County Jail the day before Thanksgiving.

The Natchez Democrat reported Barney Hawkins, 26, and Kenyon Miller, 36, were captured on the jail’s cameras using exposed wire to ignite the mattress on November 23, 2022.

The fire forced an emergency evacuation of everyone on the second floor and some on the first floor of the jail.

Barney Hawkins (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Kenyon Miller (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

The newspaper reported Hawkins was arrested in February for conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance, and Miller was arrested in September for possession of a stolen weapon and felony carrying a concealed weapon. Both men have now been charged with second-degree arson.