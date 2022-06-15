ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are searching for two men wanted for burglarizing a church on Tuesday, June 7.

According to investigators, Mark Sturdivant and Kevin Paul Martin allegedly stole three televisions at Washington Baptist Church on Old Highway 84. Felony arrest warrants have now been issued for Sturdivant and Martin.

Sturdivant also has a parole violation warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Mark Sturdivant

Kevin Paul Martin

If you know their whereabouts, you are urged to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (888) 442-5001.