RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested in Rankin County after deputies recovered 213 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday, February 4.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) officials said a deputy with the Interstate Interdiction Team pulled over a passenger bus on Interstate 20 in Pelahatchie after driving erratically. The deputy asked and received permission to search the bus after both passengers were behaving nervously.

Officials said when other deputies arrived and began searching the bus, one of the passengers ran and was caught shortly after. The search of the bus uncovered 20 wrapped packages with a total of 213 pounds of cocaine inside. Deputies estimated the street value to be $14,000,000.

Freddy Gutierrez and Gabriel Manuel were charged with aggravated trafficking. They were booked into the Rankin County Adult Detention Center. District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring both before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.