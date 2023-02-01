JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) agents said they seized $275,000 worth of drugs.

Authorities said the agents conducted a search warrant at a Jackson home on Tuesday, January 24. They seized 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage units of hydrocodone, 34 dosage units of amphetamine, 23 grams of crack cocaine, 11,746 dosage units of counterfeit M30’s (fentanyl), 200 dosage units MDMA, 91 dosage units of dilaudid, 110 dosage units of suboxone, three firearms, and audio/video surveillance equipment.

Agents with MBN and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 32-year-old Roman Walker and 31-year-old Angel Hinton on Wednesday, January 25 in connection to the drug bust. They were arrested at the Hampton Inn in Hinds County.

Roman Walker (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

Angel Hinton (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

Walker was charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule II (hydrocodone), possession of schedule II (amphetamine), possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA (ecstasy), conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of a stolen firearm. He received no bond.

Hinton has been charged with possession of schedule II (hydrocodone) while in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm (misdemeanor). Her bond

has been set at $10,000.