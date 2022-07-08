DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested following an armed robbery of a Bankplus location in Durant on Thursday, July 7.

Durant police said officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the bank around 9:30 a.m. Employees told the officers a man had robbed the bank and left with money. Police later identified the suspect as Curtis Williams, of Durant.

Officers arrested Williams around 6:00 p.m. the same day. Police said about half of the money that was stolen was recovered. Williams was charged with armed robbery.

Curtis Williams (Courtesy: Durant Police Department)

Curtis Williams (Courtesy: Durant Police Department)

Police also charged Devin Corbitt with accessory after the fact.