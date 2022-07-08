DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested following an armed robbery of a Bankplus location in Durant on Thursday, July 7.
Durant police said officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the bank around 9:30 a.m. Employees told the officers a man had robbed the bank and left with money. Police later identified the suspect as Curtis Williams, of Durant.
Officers arrested Williams around 6:00 p.m. the same day. Police said about half of the money that was stolen was recovered. Williams was charged with armed robbery.
Police also charged Devin Corbitt with accessory after the fact.