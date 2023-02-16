BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were taken into custody after attempting to enter Brandon High School Thursday morning.

Leaders with the Rankin County School District (RCSD) said the two unarmed individuals were spotted by school staff and escorted to the office for questioning by the administration.

Brandon police were also at the scene, and the individuals were taken into custody.

“Thanks to the quick action of school staff and the assistance of Brandon Police Department, all students and employees are safe,” the district said in a statement.