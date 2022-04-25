RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people have been charged with capital murder after a body was found in a ditch on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Rankin County.

Deputies responded to the call on Wilson Bates Road. They said 22-year-old Keair Stowers of Forest had been stabbed multiple times. Scott County deputies arrived to help investigate. Together, they discovered Stowers’ truck had been stolen. The truck was located in Franklin County.

Franklin County deputies arrested Jeffrey Allen Freeman and Madison Nicole Hardin. They were taken to the Rankin County jail and charged with capital murder.

Jeffrey Allen Freeman (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

Madison Nicole Hardin (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation is ongoing.