JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two suspects after a vehicle crashed into a Jackson home during a chase.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle near Fortification Street around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and led police on a chase. The vehicle then crashed into a home on Ethel Moore Street. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested two juvenile passengers at the scene, but the driver fled from the area. They said the driver has been identified.

According to Martin, the two passengers were released to Richland police for incidents that occurred before the chase.

The driver will be charged with multiple misdemeanor traffic violations and felony fleeing from Capitol police. Martin said misdemeanor charges from Capitol police are likely pending for the two passengers.