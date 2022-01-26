WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase on Tuesday, January 25 led to crash and the arrest of two suspects on I-20 in Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a Warren County deputy attempted to stop a white Dodge Charger after watching the driver tailgate an 18-wheeler on the interstate around 5:50 p.m. They said the driver ignored the deputy.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) joined the chase after a few miles. Investigators said the driver of the Charger tried to take the Highway 61 exit, but the vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck and stopped on the exit ramp.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said two people were arrested. He said no one was injured.