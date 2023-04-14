JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said a 20-year-old and a teenager were arrested following a chase with Capitol police on Friday, April 14.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the chase began on High Street near Interstate 55 North. The pursuit ended at DPS headquarters on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

DPS officials said Joshua Noble, 20, was arrested and charged with felony evasion and traffic violations.

Authorities said the teenager, who was also in the car, tried to run from officers. He was arrested shortly afterwards.

Joshua Noble (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

DPS officials said the two will face additional charges. No injuries were reported.