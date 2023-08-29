VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase from Mississippi to Louisiana.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the chase started on Washington Street in Vicksburg on Monday, August 28. Investigators said an officer tried to stop a vehicle for speeding before the chase.

The suspects’ vehicle headed toward the Mississippi River Bridge and entered Louisiana.

During the chase, police said the passenger exited the vehicle and tried to run away. The passenger was captured, and the driver was also arrested a short time afterwards.

The unidentified suspects are in the custody of the Vicksburg Police Department.