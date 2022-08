JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested following a police chase that led from Pearl to Jackson on Sunday, August 21.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 west around 1:00 p.m. Pearl police followed one of the cars when it got off the interstate at State Street.

Flynn said the driver got out the car and ran. However, the driver and a female passenger were arrested shortly after.

No injuries were reported.