PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a McComb man dead.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 49-year-old Ota Lampton after he was last seen walking in the 3000 block of McKenzie Road on Friday, March 17.

The next day, his body was found along Highway 24 near McKenzie Road. According to the Pike County coroner, Lampton died from blunt-force trauma.

The coroner believed Lampton’s death was caused by a hit-and-run.

Investigators were later able to narrow down a range of vehicles that may have been involved in the crash.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they arrested two men in connection to the crash.

They said Terry Fitzgerald Jackson, 43, of McComb, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and tampering with evidence. No bond has been set at this time.

Harry James Botley, 41, of McComb, was also charged with tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $5,000.

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

PCSO officials said the investigation is ongoing.