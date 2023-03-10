GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are in custody after a police chase led to an exchange of gunfire in Gluckstadt on Thursday, March 9.

Officials with the Gluckstadt Police Department (GPD) said officers tried to pull over a stolen 2003 black Honda Civic around 11:30 p.m. at Interstate 55 and Gluckstadt Road. They said the car continued southbound on the interstate and exited onto the Exit 463 in Madison.

On Galleria Parkway, GPD officials said the passenger of the car began firing shots at officers, and the officers fired back. No injuries were reported.

The car ran off the road into a wooded area just north of Garden Park. GPD officials said the suspects got out of the car and ran into the woods.

“Kind of shocked, especially being in Gluckstadt. Nothing like that, to my knowledge, has ever happened, especially in Madison County, being so close to the city. It’s just kind of shocking,” said Jacob Silberman, who lives in Gluckstadt.

Gluckstadt police said they made two arrests in connection to the incident on Friday.