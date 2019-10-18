Two arrested after investigators discovered suspicious online activity: Child pornography

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- On Thursday, two men were arrested in separate cases after investigators discovered suspicious online activity.

Walter David Woodard, 64, of Meridian, and Mikel Peter Carlson, 54, of Stonewall, were arrested at their homes and each charged with two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.

Woodard was booked into the Lauderdale County jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

Carlson was booked into the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. He is awaiting his initial appearance.

If convicted for both counts, they each face up to 80 years in prison.