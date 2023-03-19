Ebonique Lashntay Stiff (left) and Dewayne Ruffin (right), (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a man was found shot and killed in a car in Jackson on Saturday, March 18.

Jackson Police Department (JPD) Chief Deputy Tyrone Buckley said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rainey Road.

A 49-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a grey vehicle. He died at the scene.

Later Saturday night, Buckley said 41-year-old Ebonique Lashntay Stiff and 59-year-old Dewayne Ruffin were arrested for murder.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.