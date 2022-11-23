PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two men in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said the victim, Ricardo Weathersby, was critically injured in the shooting.

Deputies later arrested Adrian Goodwin and Kentrail Magee in connection to the shooting. They were arrested on Highway 570 in Summit. Investigators said a firearm was also recovered.

Goodwin and Magee were arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail. They were both charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

According to investigators, Magee was out on an attempted murder charge for an incident that happened on January 6, 2022, in Pike County.

Their bonds have not been set for the shooting that happened on Tuesday.