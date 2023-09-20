RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland police announced two people were arrested after a chase into Jackson.

Investigators said they were alerted about a possible stolen vehicle traveling through Richland around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20. Officers observed the vehicle traveling on U.S. 49 and exiting onto Interstate 20 West.

Police said they attempted to stop the suspects, but the vehicle fled from officers. They said the driver wrecked in the area of Belvedere Drive and Treehaven Drive.

Two occupants attempted to run from the scene, but they were both arrested. Police said the passenger, 22-year-old Xavier Washington, had unknown injuries to a leg and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver, 20-year-old Ming Deshaun Moore, was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing/alluding arrest, resisting arrest and no driver’s license. He was transported to the Rankin County Jail.

Officers said they discovered three weapons inside the vehicle, as well small amount of cash.