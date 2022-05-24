ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested two men in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, May 21.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting on Saragossa Road around 11:15 p.m. Before they arrived, the victim, Givonni Dent, was taken to Merit Health by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his thigh area.

After interviewing witnesses, deputies arrested Jadarius Knight at the scene.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 22, deputies went to a home on Second Street to question Brandon Brooks. While searching his bedroom, investigators said they found a stolen Glock 9mm pistol.

Books was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Knight was charged with aggravated assault use of a deadly weapon.

Jadarius Knight (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Brooks (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Travis Patten said additional arrests could be made once ballistics have been compared at the Mississippi Crime Lab.