JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies and carjackings in Jackson. Police said one of the suspects was wanted in connection to two homicides.

Officer Sam Brown said Tyrese Hodges and Montravious Baker were arrested on January 21 on Rainey Road. According to Brown, Hodges confessed to his involvement in the armed robberies and carjackings.

Both men have been charged in connection to six armed robberies and two carjackings. Baker has also been charged in connection to two homicides.

Brown said Baker allegedly killed 15-year-old Shawaya Anderson and January 4. The shooting happened on Meadow Lane. Baker also allegedly killed William Woods, 39, on January 16 on Pinecrest Circle.

Montravious Baker (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Tyrese Hodges (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Brown said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.