Two arrested for attempted kidnapping

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - JSU police acted quickly after students reported an alleged kidnapping.

According to the University, one of the suspects, along with a friend abducted his girlfriend who is a student at JSU but lives off campus.

Concerned students reported the incident to campus police.

JSU police along with JPD were able to locate the two suspects and rescued the woman without incident.

Records identified the two suspects as Christopher Reed and Vincent Johnson.

Jackson Police are handling the case.



