JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to burglaries that happened at multiple downtown Jackson businesses.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said John Arthur Banks, 49, was arrested by Capitol Police on six counts of felony business burglary. Banks allegedly broke into Steve’s Deli, Downtown Pizza and Daquiri, Mississippi Farmer’s Market, Fennian’s Pub, La Cazuela Mexican Grill and Keifer’s Restaurant.

Banks also had two felony warrants for his arrest from Jackson police. He was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center. His bond has not been set at this time.

Capitol Police later learned that James Tyree Robinson, 31, was also allegedly involved in the burglary of Keifer’s Restaurant. They said he broke a glass door and stole multiple items from the business. He was charged with business burglary. He was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center.