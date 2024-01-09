JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened in the parking lot of Merit Health Central.

Officer Sam Brown said Jaylein Wallace, 26, and Deanna Bridges, 29, surrendered to police on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the Jackson Police Department (JPD).

Wallace has been charged with aggravated assault and murder. Bridges has been charged with hindering prosecution.

The shooting happened on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The victim, 25-year-old Elisha Bridges, was killed after an argument in the parking lot of the hospital.

Jaylein Wallace (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Deanna Bridges (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that occurred at the location.