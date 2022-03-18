PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested for felony drug charges in Pike County on Wednesday, March 16.

Agents with the Pike County Narcotics Division pulled Hosea Walker and Frank Dion Lambert over for a traffic stop on Highway 98 East for improper equipment.

Agents said they found illegal narcotics during the stop. Walker was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Lambert was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.