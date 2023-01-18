JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting happened on Shirley Avenue on December 31, 2022. Officer Sam Brown said the victim, 36-year-old Robert Epps, was shot five times at the location. He died from his injuries.

According to Brown, Epps’ cousin, Travis Griffin, was responsible for the shooting.

Travis Griffin (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Darryl Griffin (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Travis Griffin, along with Darryl Griffin, were recently arrested in connection to the case. Both men have been charged with murder.