JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on New Year’s Eve.
The shooting happened on Shirley Avenue on December 31, 2022. Officer Sam Brown said the victim, 36-year-old Robert Epps, was shot five times at the location. He died from his injuries.
According to Brown, Epps’ cousin, Travis Griffin, was responsible for the shooting.
Travis Griffin, along with Darryl Griffin, were recently arrested in connection to the case. Both men have been charged with murder.