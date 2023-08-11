VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Polk Street in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the suspects were arrested for the shooting that happened on Wednesday, August 9.

Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting was in relation to an August 4 shooting that happened on Washington and Speed streets.

No one was injured during the shooting on Polk Street. A home at the corner of Drummond and Polk was hit twice by stray bullets. One person was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said Antonio Turner, 18, of Vicksburg, and Avante Wilson, 19, of Vicksburg, were both arrested on Thursday, August 10.

Antonio Turner (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Avante Wilson (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Turner and Wilson were both charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. They appeared in court on Friday, August 11, and their bonds were each set at $1 million.