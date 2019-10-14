Two arrested for possessing child pornography

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Last week, two men were arrested in two separate cases after investigators discovered suspicious activity.

James Bryant, Jr., 27, of Hattiesburg, and Charles Lewis Freeman, Jr., 48, of Waynesboro, were arrested at their homes and each charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Bryant Wednesday, and booked him into the Forrest County Adult Correctional Facility.

James Bryant, Jr.

Freeman was arrested Wednesday by an investigator of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division and booked into the Wayne County jail.

Lewis Freeman, Jr.

They both can face up to 40 years if convicted.

The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.