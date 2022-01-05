Two arrested for prostitution, aggravated assault in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault case that happened on Tuesday, January 4 around 9:30 p.m. at Relax Inn on Highway 80.

Police said Perry Johnson paid Tiara McKnight $60 for sex after meeting on an online social site. While meeting at Relax Inn, Eric Alonzo knocked on the door and McKnight answered. Alonzo shot Johnson and Johnson returned fire, shooting McKnight in the ankle and grazing Alonzo. Johnson ran into the hallway for help when Alonzo hit him with his gun.

All three were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Johnson was taken into surgery for non-life threatening injuries. McKnight and Alonzo were treated, released and taken to jail.

McKnight was charged with aggravated assault and misdemeanor prostitution. Alonzo was charged with aggravated assault and promoting prostitution.

Jackson police said there may be additional charges as investigation continues.