BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested for receiving stolen property during a traffic stop on Saturday, February 5.

Byram police said they witnessed a 2002 Acura MDX run a stop sign near Byram Parkway and Terry Road. Officers pulled the driver over for a traffic stop and discovered the car had been reported stolen in Jackson. Two guns were found inside the car.

Ronnie Rand (Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Sara Slawson (Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Driver Ronnie Rand was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Passenger Sara Slawson was also charged with receiving stolen property.