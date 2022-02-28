BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested for receiving stolen property during a traffic stop on Saturday, February 5.
Byram police said they witnessed a 2002 Acura MDX run a stop sign near Byram Parkway and Terry Road. Officers pulled the driver over for a traffic stop and discovered the car had been reported stolen in Jackson. Two guns were found inside the car.
Driver Ronnie Rand was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Passenger Sara Slawson was also charged with receiving stolen property.