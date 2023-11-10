CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for a break-in at the Cypress Spring Deer Camp.

Investigators said they received a call about the break-in just before 2:30 p.m. on November 6, 2023. When deputies arrived at the location on Rodney Road, an employee told them that two side-by-side ATVs were missing. He also said someone tried to steal a 14-foot boat from the location.

During the investigation, deputies determined that a recently terminated employee of the deer camp was a person of interest.

A Wildlife and Fisheries agent was patrolling the area later that evening and observed a vehicle leaving the deer camp. The agent conducted a traffic stop and called for assistance from the sheriff’s department.

William G. Strong (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Lucas Smith (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for a break-in at the Cypress Spring Deer Camp. (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said the suspects were questioned and admitted to stealing the two ATVs. The suspects, William Strong and Lucas Smith, were both charged with criminal trespass and grand larceny.

Deputies also issued an arrest warrant for Kaitlyn Jones in connection to the case.

The two ATVs have been returned to the owner.