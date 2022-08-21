ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams Count deputies said two suspects were taken into custody in connection to a kidnapping.

Investigators said they were notified on Sunday by Rankin County authorities that two suspects, Laken Lowery and Cortez Adams, were wanted in connection to a kidnapping that occurred in Rankin County less than 48 hours ago. Deputies were told the two might be in Adams County.

After receiving this information, the Special Operation Group at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the suspects and were able to make contact with them by phone. After speaking with the suspects, deputies said they agreed to turn themselves in.

Lowery and Adams were both booked into the Adams County Jail. They have been charged with kidnapping.

Laken Lowery (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Cortez Adams (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects will remain in the jail until they are turned over to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.