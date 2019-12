JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrests two men in connection to the Forest Avenue shootings from this past Sunday.

#JPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just after 6:00pm in the 4800 block of Forest Ave. One male is deceased and two other males were wounded. Two additional males have been detained that are possibly connected to the incident. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) December 9, 2019

According to JPD, 30-year-old Jermarcus Morgan is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into a dwelling, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Jermarcus Morgan

The other suspect is 18-year-old Julian Hicks. Hicks is charged with shooting into a dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault.

Julian Hicks

Additional charges are possible for both suspects.