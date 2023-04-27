LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Louisiana police helped arrest a Mississippi man accused of kidnapping a one-year-old child on Tuesday, April 25.

The Natchez Democrat reported Vidalia police received a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a silver Subaru with a Michigan license plate with a man and one-year-old child inside.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a similar vehicle and identified the man as 23-year-old Hashem Ben-Yisrayl, 23, of Hazlehurst.

Ben-Yisrayl and Makayla Hanselman, 18, of Fort Polk, were both arrested and face felony kidnapping charges in Lincoln County, Mississippi.

The child was reunited with his family.