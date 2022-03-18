NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested two people who were fleeing from officers in Louisiana on Thursday, March 17.

The Natchez Democrat reported the first chase began when Robert Tolbert, 48, of Hattiesburg, fled into Natchez after a drive-by shooting in Concordia Parish, Louisiana. Tolbert crossed the Mississippi River Bridge onto U.S. 84 in Natchez. Officers arrested him after a short foot chase that ended on Andrews and Main Street. He was charged with felony fleeing in Natchez.

Officers said the second chase began when Rachel Gibson, 55, fled from officers in Vidalia, Louisiana. Louisiana officers suspected Gibson had stolen from a Walmart store. While still in Vidalia, officers said Gibson hit a police car three times and attempted to run over an officer before crossing state lines. Once in Natchez, she hit a parked car. She was arrested on St. Catherine and 4th Streets.

According to Natchez Democrat, no injuries were reported. Gibson was charged with felony fleeing and multiple traffic violations in Natchez. She will be extradited to Louisiana for theft, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal damage to property and aggravated flight from a police officer charges.