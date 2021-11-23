Two arrested in Rankin County for pine straw service scam

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men in connection to a pine straw service scam.
Deputies said they received a call from a person who said a group of men came by their house wanting to put out pine straw for $7.00 a bale on Tuesday, November 23. The men claimed it would only take a few bales and would be done shortly.
Investigators said when the work was completed, the men claimed it took more than 379 bales and said the homeowner owed them $2,600. The homeowner’s mother wrote a check to the men, and the homeowner later called the sheriff’s office.
According to deputies, the men were discovered at a nearby bank trying to cash the check. Two of the men were arrested and taken to the Rankin County Jail.
This is a repeat scam that has take place over the last couple of years in Rankin County. These individuals often target elderly or vulnerable people in hopes of cashing in on the scam. If you believe you are a target of such a scam, please call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office immediately before any further damage can be done.Rankin County Sheriff’s Office