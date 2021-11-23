Two arrested in Rankin County for pine straw service scam

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men in connection to a pine straw service scam.

Deputies said they received a call from a person who said a group of men came by their house wanting to put out pine straw for $7.00 a bale on Tuesday, November 23. The men claimed it would only take a few bales and would be done shortly.

Investigators said when the work was completed, the men claimed it took more than 379 bales and said the homeowner owed them $2,600. The homeowner’s mother wrote a check to the men, and the homeowner later called the sheriff’s office.

According to deputies, the men were discovered at a nearby bank trying to cash the check. Two of the men were arrested and taken to the Rankin County Jail.