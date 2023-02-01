PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two men for separate cases of ecstasy possession.

On January 26, deputies said they responded to a call in reference to a vehicle accident. When deputies arrived, they noticed the vehicle was unoccupied. While on scene, deputies were advised of an individual at the emergency room that was involved in a vehicle accident.

During the course of the investigation, deputies Marlon Johnson, Jr. was found in possession of approximately 73 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy). Johnson was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance.

Marlon Johnson, Jr. (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Johnson’s bond was set at $50,000.

In a separate case, deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on McComb-Holmesville Road on January 28. Deputies said they noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies located approximately 200 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy), four firearms and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

The driver, Damian Nelson, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance.

Damian Nelson (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

His bond was set at $100,000.