SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, March 31, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman after a chase.

Deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they tried to stop a black 2010 Kia Forte on Delaware Avenue in McComb. They said the vehicle did not stop, which led to a chase.

According to investigators, the vehicle eventually stopped on Cedar Street and Oak Street in Summit, and the driver ran from the scene. He was arrested after a brief chase.

Deputies identified the driver as Michael Hawkins. He has been charge with felony fleeing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also had outstanding warrants out of Florida for four counts of robbery.

The passenger in the vehicle, Alice Williams, was charged with disorderly conduct.

As of Friday, April 1, no bond has been set for the suspects.