PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two men on drug charges on March 25, 2022.

Deputies said they received information about possible drug/criminal activity at the McComb Super Suds Carwash on Highway 98 East in McComb.

During the investigation, agents said Paul Pigott and Jermaine Badon were found to be in possession of an illegal narcotic.

Pigott was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Badon was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Paul Pigott (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jermaine Badon (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Bond was set at $100,000 for Pigott and $50,000 for Badon.