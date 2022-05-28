YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On two separate occasions, two people were arrested for drug-related charges in Yazoo County.

The Yazoo Herald reported Steven Pettigrew, 42, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was arrested during a traffic stop after officers discovered meth.

Gann said officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks arrested Jesse Parrish, 37, on a separate occasion. He said officers stopped him for illegally fishing. He allegedly had a “number of drugs” in his possession. Parrish was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.