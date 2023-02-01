VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.

The shooting happened on Speed Street on Monday, January 30. The 13-year-old victim has not been identified.

The Vicksburg Post reported the first suspect has not been publicly identified but was arrested on Tuesday, January 31. The second suspect, who was identified as 19-year-old Koury DeMichael Lawrence, was arrested on Wednesday, February 1.

Koury DeMichael Lawrence (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Phillip Moore Jr. (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Police are searching for a third suspect, who was identified as 16-year-old Phillip Moore Jr. Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts can contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).